Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Price Declined While Altfest L J & Company Has Lifted Holding by $804,540; Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Boosted Its Stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by $377,880

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 268.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 1.55M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $134.33. About 1.78 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,962 shares to 10,288 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 15,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,548 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Stock Remains Unconvincing Prior to Q2 Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

