Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position Upped by Acadian Asset Management Llc; Webster Bank Increases Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Webster Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 6,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 430.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 4,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,362 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 1,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 2,550 shares. Jcic Asset Management reported 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 10,035 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 8,900 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 35,371 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Davis R M holds 89,234 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. First Financial In has 125 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 923,872 shares. 2,084 are held by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company accumulated 32,203 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 2.65% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 20,960 shares. Ar Asset reported 10,150 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,995 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

