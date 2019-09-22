Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position Has Upped by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Bp Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 3,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 150,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80 million, up from 146,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75 million shares traded or 145.49% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 6,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02M shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.88% stake. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Company owns 46,164 shares. 109,403 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Panagora Asset Management holds 129,860 shares. Bender Robert & invested in 0.55% or 5,575 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 14,619 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 72,455 shares. Noesis Mangement owns 1,983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 84,142 are held by Rockland. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 117,000 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,804 are held by Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,559 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers Usa (NYSE:SKX) by 19,568 shares to 6,596 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 20,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,798 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,958 shares to 83,010 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,905 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital reported 888 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 79,743 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc owns 649 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.1% or 3.18 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Diligent Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.02% or 1.13M shares. 47,404 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. Check Capital Mgmt Ca reported 2,170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 85,521 are held by Advsrs Ok. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc owns 9,138 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 12,524 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 1.74M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 962,188 shares. 42,581 were reported by Logan Incorporated.