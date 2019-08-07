Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined While Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Loews Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 278,692 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.76 million, down from 304,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 3.57M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 4.42M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK-MAJOR LAPSES WHILE PROCESSING, DISBURSING LOANS WERE FOUND W.R.T BATTU RAMA RAO, GM , R. DAMODARAN, EX CGM; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 16/05/2018 – Volex PLC Proposed Acquisition, Placing and Notice of GM; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT AMMANN SAYS APRIL 20 DEADLINE TO AGREE ON LONG-TERM RESTRUCTURING OF SOUTH KOREA AUTO UNIT; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB TO INJECT $750 MLN TO GM’S S.KOREA UNIT – YONHAP; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 15/03/2018 – GM SAYS WILL INVEST MORE THAN $100 MLN TO UPGRADE BOTH FACILITIES; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 26/04/2018 – OLD GM TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL OF IGNITION SETTLEMENT

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28,355 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $290.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 46,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2.74M shares. Boston Prtn owns 619,668 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 13,402 shares stake. Reliant Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Creative Planning has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Windsor Capital Management reported 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ipswich Invest Commerce holds 1.58% or 35,714 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.05% or 620,640 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 49,202 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability owns 604 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 80,021 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education I.

