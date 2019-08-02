Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lone Pine Capital Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $124.26 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 5,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 491,909 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.54M, down from 497,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 4.92 million shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 9.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, down from 10.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,753 shares to 125,140 shares, valued at $27.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.