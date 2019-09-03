Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding Held by Rothschild Asset Management Inc; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,256 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 24,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 5.72 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 4,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 370,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.14M, up from 366,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.14 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT

