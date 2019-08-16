Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Stake by $36.48 Million; As Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Share Value Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Lowered Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 270,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7.21 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977.00M, down from 7.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 4.12 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) by 98.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 84,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 1,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32,000, down from 85,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 909,682 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 56,211 shares to 79,060 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 16,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Art Advsr Ltd owns 191,301 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 251,324 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 62,064 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 52,927 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp. One Trading LP accumulated 235,253 shares. 2,913 are held by Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 3,222 shares. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 18,085 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 358 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.52 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 55,392 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.05% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 1.58M shares to 5.49M shares, valued at $114.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 289,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.