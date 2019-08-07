Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Umb Bank N A Has Lowered Position; Barton Investment Management Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position by $3.88 Million

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 44,998 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $120.12. About 1.35M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $301.72. About 3.74M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.39 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,136 shares to 30,911 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.84 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

