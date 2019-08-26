Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $21.34 Million as Shares Declined; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $384,780; Stock Price Rose

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 96.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 158,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,126 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 163,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.95. About 3.38 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 132,930 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 140,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 4.53 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 1.47M shares. Hartford Fincl, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,027 shares. 8,600 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W Ca. 183,915 are held by Chesley Taft Associates Limited Com. Roberts Glore And Il reported 16,365 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 126,666 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 22.84M shares. Bartlett & Ltd Co stated it has 454,326 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 7,449 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 685,164 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co reported 36.40 million shares stake. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested in 23,927 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 8.63M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,691 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 65,000 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. 632,994 are owned by Korea Inv. Strategic Financial Serv reported 15,100 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 2,886 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Co reported 2,982 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0.03% or 137,607 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Company holds 22,118 shares. Moreover, Johnson has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 2,968 are held by Valley Advisers. Cumberland Advsrs Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 3,550 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.56% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Patten Patten Tn invested in 2,020 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 16,595 shares to 534,412 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rydex Etf Trust by 19,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).