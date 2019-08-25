Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted Stake; Dearborn Partners Lifted Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake by $538,793; Valuation Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 119,021 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 113,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 1.71M shares traded or 133.84% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 36,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 77,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 40,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,702 shares or 1.07% of the stock. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 400 shares. 2,425 are owned by Cambridge. Avalon Limited Liability Co reported 0.28% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1,700 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 4,414 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Polar Capital Llp holds 36,253 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 0.13% or 642,606 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hgk Asset Management Inc invested in 2,403 shares. Baltimore has 2,011 shares. Country Fincl Bank accumulated 168,669 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc reported 7,036 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 102,688 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 474,556 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 295,510 shares to 7,706 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,758 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,127 were accumulated by Tower Research Lc (Trc). Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 0.46% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tompkins Fincl invested in 590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 800 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 16,066 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 9,225 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 2,220 shares. 55 were reported by Community Fincl Bank Na. Eaton Vance accumulated 54,362 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited holds 2,336 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 6,100 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 17,447 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Company reported 18,200 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated owns 103,306 shares.

