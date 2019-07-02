Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $16.49 Million as Valuation Declined; Autonation (AN) Stake Raised by Force Capital Management Llc

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 639,533 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 4.83 million shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56 million. 2,500 shares were sold by GRUSKY ROBERT R, worth $88,400 on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,793 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 102,510 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 22,767 shares. Pinnacle Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Chickasaw Capital Limited Com holds 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 18,986 shares. Quantbot Lp owns 22,992 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.04% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Guggenheim Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 432,923 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 96,210 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 266 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.01% or 660 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 649 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 215,401 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. M&R Capital reported 400 shares. 1.61M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Madison Invest stated it has 134,072 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 97,514 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management owns 3,533 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc holds 1.01% or 55,871 shares in its portfolio. 3,949 were reported by Burke Herbert Comml Bank Communication. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 2.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Kcm Advisors Ltd Company has 0.32% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP invested in 0.04% or 10,583 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested in 19,100 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Com Inc Al invested in 4.07% or 67,080 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 557,252 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $140.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 293,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

