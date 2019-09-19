Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Upped Stake; Northstar Group Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 359,052 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 6,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,428 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, up from 37,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 3 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.