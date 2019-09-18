Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Graham Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $14.42 Million as Share Value Declined; Spc Financial Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 706,542 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 132.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 186,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 1.36M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0.35% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 719,510 shares. St Johns Invest Co Ltd accumulated 0% or 1 shares. General Invsts Co owns 168,000 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Axa reported 447,833 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has 236,644 shares. Richard C Young And owns 54,257 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Putnam Investments Llc holds 0.08% or 383,880 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt owns 157,744 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 151,343 shares. Moreover, Strategic Ltd Liability has 0.84% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Viking Fund Mgmt reported 105,000 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Northpointe Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,437 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 496,331 shares.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $496.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 8,755 shares to 113,167 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.