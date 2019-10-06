Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Burney Co Increased Stake by $1.63 Million; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by $421,200

Burney Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 11,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 25,235 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 13,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 50.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423,000, down from 7,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 2.41 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,557 shares to 12,487 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,456 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,882 were reported by Wms Limited Liability Company. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 565 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.05% or 3,306 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Lc stated it has 4,375 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Kessler Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 1,642 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 32,350 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc owns 18,700 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 6,634 are held by Lincoln National. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 11,924 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,325 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hilton Management Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Smith Salley holds 7,401 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 25.33 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 2,765 shares to 5,974 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 237,726 shares. Calamos Limited Company holds 0.1% or 155,299 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 13,951 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 206 shares. Apriem invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 14,000 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Com. 38,753 are held by Zweig. State Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 5,685 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech invested in 160,913 shares. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 197,886 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 16,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 2,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Grimes Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Jennison Assocs Limited Co invested in 1.82M shares.