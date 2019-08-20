Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Ashfield Capital Partners Lifted Holding by $663,120; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Financial Advantage Has Raised Stake by $7.14 Million

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06 million shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 85,854 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63 million, up from 80,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 2.55 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 77,137 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7.21M shares. Ci holds 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 49,188 shares. Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Chatham Grp stated it has 24,266 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Co holds 1.68% or 30,322 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Management LP has invested 0.85% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Asset Mngmt Gp accumulated 9,567 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 66,014 shares. Moreover, Stearns Services Group has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,065 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Com holds 2,435 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management reported 10,031 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Mgmt Company has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Noesis Cap Mangement Corp, Florida-based fund reported 39,720 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares to 9,266 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,715 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 53,686 shares to 233 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 15,124 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corporation La holds 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,080 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,253 shares. Wade G W & has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prelude Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 18,824 shares. Private Tru Company Na has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 34,863 shares. Moreover, New England Investment Retirement Inc has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Webster Bancshares N A invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Lawrence B holds 4,685 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Buckingham Management Inc has 1.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,678 shares. Btc Cap Management has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).