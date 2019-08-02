Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Boosted Stake; Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $2.51 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 268.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 4.92M shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 741.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 313,206 shares as the company's stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 355,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 42,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 5.62M shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500.

date 2019-08-02

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 147,588 shares to 641,505 shares, valued at $34.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,928 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

date 2019-08-02

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 15,862 shares to 9,548 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 31,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,071 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).