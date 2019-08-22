Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Advisory Alpha Upped Its Holding by $16.92 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Upped Its Stake

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1,907 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.20 million, up from 1,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 1.79M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.81 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes

