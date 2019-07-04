Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Holding Maintained by Scopus Asset Management Lp; Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding Has Raised by Capital International Ltd

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.41M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74 million, up from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended; 11/04/2018 – CA Treasurer: Statement from Treasurer John Chiang on Facebook’s Data Privacy Scandal; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: 85% OF U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT REQUESTS PRODUCED DATA; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg grilled over Facebook controversies

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,763 shares to 560,000 shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,988 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares to 70,515 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,929 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. $7.97 million worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.