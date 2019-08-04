Caterpillar Common (CAT) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Meeder Asset Management Increased Holding in Deluxe (DLX) by $801,262

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 2595.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 18,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 19,352 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 290,339 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. Common (CAT) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 168,669 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.85M, down from 179,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.97M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65B for 10.77 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,965 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.23% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,402 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,077 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.12% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Argent Trust stated it has 4,671 shares. Argyle Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,765 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,495 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership reported 25,711 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0.48% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Private Na holds 6,665 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stillwater Investment Lc invested 0.96% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 14,617 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 3,374 were accumulated by M.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Looks Set To Report Strong Q2 Performance Across Segments – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Common (NYSE:AXP) by 39,452 shares to 390,771 shares, valued at $42.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation Common (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 156,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Common (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Lc. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Citigroup reported 63,985 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc has 209,568 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 58,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 27,465 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw reported 454,366 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 7,549 shares. Private Na has 5,574 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 531,410 shares. Foster & Motley Inc reported 0.09% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Brown Advisory reported 168,951 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 13,131 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 24,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,615 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Deluxe Corp. (DLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Offers Q3 and FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.