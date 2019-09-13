Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stock Price Declined While Birmingham Capital Management Co Lowered Its Position; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Raised Its Citigroup New (C) Holding by $426,230

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.75. About 5.49M shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 15.29 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.61B for 11.40 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,014 were reported by Fiduciary Tru Commerce. Schroder Invest Group Inc owns 935,561 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 69,943 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 42,581 were accumulated by Logan Cap Management. St Germain D J Com owns 3,280 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru LP reported 494,138 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 13,802 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp holds 8,811 shares. Chemical Bankshares holds 0.44% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 28,590 shares. Moreover, Savant Ltd has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,003 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc holds 1.15% or 25,230 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.08% or 27,162 shares. First Bank reported 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bell Natl Bank reported 1,627 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Game Of Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Jumps as U.S.-China Agree to Trade Talks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 33 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication reported 77,379 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adirondack Trust Communications invested in 0.02% or 472 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Com owns 12,195 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Com accumulated 3.18% or 624,224 shares. 59,828 were reported by Bokf Na. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 242,066 shares stake. State Street reported 103.19 million shares. 69,000 were accumulated by Permit Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. 856,638 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny holds 17,647 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc invested in 0.48% or 8.33 million shares. Moreover, Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc has 4.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 90,050 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Why a $3 Billion Fund Is Betting on Citigroup Stock and Against Tesla – Barron’s” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.