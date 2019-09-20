Caterpillar Com (CAT) Shareholder Birmingham Capital Management Co Decreased Holding by $403,240; Trust Company Of Virginia Continues to Hold Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.80 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 2.04M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57M and $221.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.13 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,244 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,117 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.51% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 27,414 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 1,945 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Invest Counsel owns 10,170 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 1.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com owns 95,809 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 399,049 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc owns 11,977 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth accumulated 4,145 shares. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Blue Chip Partners accumulated 1,967 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fin invested 0.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Culbertson A N Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 39,809 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,763 shares to 112,770 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,261 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.