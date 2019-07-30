Caterpillar Com (CAT) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Trimmed Its Holding; Westport Fuel System (WPRT) Stake Held by Pembroke Management Ltd

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.71. About 2.39M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 989,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 96.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.85 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, up from 4.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Westport Fuel System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.0558 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8858. About 267,861 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday After 3 Days of Gains – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Caterpillar Stock Soared 13.8% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar: Making My Buy, Sell, Hold Decision – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65B for 11.48 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 2,677 shares to 2,834 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 209,046 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 6,404 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust stated it has 11.26 million shares or 7.3% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. South Texas Money Mngmt has 1,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 27,000 shares. Rockland Trust Communications has 2,825 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 44,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 166,400 shares. Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Covington has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Westport Fuel (WPRT) Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Westport Fuel Systems to Announce First Quarter Results on Thursday, May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) CEO Nancy Gougarty on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GPRO, JD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.