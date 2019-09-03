Caterpillar Com (CAT) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased Position by $509,895 as Market Value Declined; H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Market Valuation Rose While Sg Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.22 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 102,150 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 2.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 23.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $24.78 million for 8.12 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,021 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). State Street holds 648,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 1,716 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 502,724 shares. 91,915 were reported by Bokf Na. Hsbc Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,382 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.05% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 112,956 shares. 3,460 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited has 129,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 32,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 2,677 shares to 2,834 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 60,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,460 shares. Cheviot Value Lc has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested 2.54% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 10,583 are owned by Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership. Monetta Services Incorporated holds 10,000 shares. Argyle Management holds 21,765 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Peoples Fincl Serv has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 3,718 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 9,524 shares. Bokf Na owns 49,110 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 619,668 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,601 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 31,193 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 1,023 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.02 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.