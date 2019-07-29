Caterpillar Com (CAT) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Cut Holding; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake by $5.06 Million

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 2.02 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 48,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,968 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, down from 247,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 5.02 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 5,115 shares to 7,758 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 64,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advisors Ltd has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benjamin F Edwards & has 88,026 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 16,805 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pacific Global Inv Management has 2.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 87,519 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company reported 1.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca holds 153,445 shares. Albion Grp Ut invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 135,583 are held by South State Corp. Kansas-based Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arrow Financial invested in 1.2% or 49,615 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Personal Services has invested 1.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson owns 3,337 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Raymond James And has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.48 million shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.32 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 11.61 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset holds 0.05% or 4,601 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 2,880 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Inv Management Of Virginia Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,433 shares. Van Strum Towne holds 5,584 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 619,668 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company holds 4,965 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 34,870 were reported by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 920,618 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 16,346 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 435,172 shares. Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hamel Assocs Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,038 shares to 209,548 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,932 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mnth T Bill Etf New.