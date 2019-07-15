Caterpillar (CAT) Valuation Declined While Callahan Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.82 Million; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Trimmed Its Position by $86.88 Million

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 13,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,630 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 34,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 461,379 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 6,989 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.61 million shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Papp L Roy & Associate reported 11,040 shares. Peoples Service reported 0.03% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 483,730 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 21,887 are held by Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arosa Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 65,000 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 18,660 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advisors accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,600 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Limited Company. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Com Al stated it has 67,080 shares. Illinois-based Gladius Management Lp has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares to 7,308 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Caterpillar, Tesla, SeaWorld, & more – CNBC” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 19.76 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Mngmt has invested 3.16% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Usa Portformulas Corp owns 3,707 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Selz Cap Limited Co holds 1.04% or 50,000 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,177 shares. Gam Ag has 7,777 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 17,788 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Amer Commercial Bank holds 1.25% or 36,376 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 5,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 7,423 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 87,792 shares. Dupont Corp holds 36,257 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar Media Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nexstar to sell 19 TV stations for $1.2B – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Marshall Broadcasting Group claims in lawsuit that Nexstar ‘undermined’ prospects – Dallas Business Journal” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Merger: Buy Nexstar Media And Hold Tribune Media – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.