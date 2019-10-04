Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Value Declined While Daiwa Securities Group Has Upped Stake by $11.26 Million; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock Price Rose While Lenox Wealth Management Has Upped Stake

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 469,742 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1016.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 82,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 90,973 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.40M, up from 8,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.04. About 2.86M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk (Prn) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6,193 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball (NYSE:BLL) by 17,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,224 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.74 million shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Co owns 20,280 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Aspen Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Olstein LP accumulated 36,000 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hilltop Holdings Incorporated holds 2,943 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Essex reported 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). King Wealth accumulated 4,116 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sandhill Capital Ltd holds 0.11% or 6,207 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 0.09% stake. Magnetar Fin Limited holds 0.02% or 6,920 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Invest holds 1.25% or 10,574 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 38,965 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 638 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,394 are owned by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Moody State Bank Division reported 141,994 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com owns 1.30M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 15,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 359 were reported by Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Balyasny Asset Management accumulated 962,918 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.23M shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 1.86M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,933 were reported by Amica Retiree Med. Strs Ohio owns 28,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Lc invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Signaturefd Limited holds 671 shares. Iberiabank holds 8,535 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,916 shares to 2,358 shares, valued at $197,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Construction Bank Corp (CICHY) by 47,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,166 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Mbs (MBB).