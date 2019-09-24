Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Rating Reconfirmed at Citigroup; The $145.0000 Target Indicates 13.20% Potential; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Cut Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding By $2.00 Million

The financial company have set price target of $145.0000 on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares. This is 13.20% from the last stock close price. In analysts report revealed on Tuesday, 24 September, Citigroup restate their “Buy” rating on shares of CAT.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)’s stock rose 19.36%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 300,000 shares with $6.16 million value, down from 400,000 last quarter. Par Pacific Holdings Inc now has $1.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 5,226 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 191,737 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $72.06 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -2.02% below currents $128.09 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21 to “Sell”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43 million for 13.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

