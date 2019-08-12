Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Price Declined While Heritage Investors Management Decreased Position; Leuthold Group Has Lowered Its Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Holding by $360,096; Share Value Rose

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 45,193 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, down from 46,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 197,064 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.70 million, down from 199,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.81M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Majestic Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2019 Production and Cost Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “India raises cost of refinery project with Aramco by 36% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares to 157,299 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westwood Management Il has 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Harvey Invest Com Ltd Liability Com reported 1.72% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 1.95 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Pcl stated it has 107,426 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd holds 11,965 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,550 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 0.42% or 79,083 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Lc invested 2.67% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,283 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0.79% or 845,787 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1,676 shares. Moreover, Maple Cap Management Inc has 2.81% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 3.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Roosevelt Invest Group Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Valley Natl Advisers has 2,968 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Destination Wealth reported 117 shares. Dana Advisors accumulated 2,226 shares. Weatherly Asset LP stated it has 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.49% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd has 29,895 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Capital Inv Advsr Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com reported 216,789 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cadinha Limited owns 5,225 shares. First Dallas Incorporated reported 5,630 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,143 shares to 34,427 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).