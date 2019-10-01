Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Price Declined While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding; Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $1.10 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 10,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 8,213 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 19,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.93. About 2.48M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 18,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 1.20M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandler Capital accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 43,781 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 0% or 15,453 shares. First Personal has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,113 shares. 23,325 were accumulated by Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Ipg Investment Ltd holds 0% or 4,259 shares. 10,555 were accumulated by Coastline Trust. Hanson Mcclain reported 832 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 30 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 2.76 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 400 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hm Payson And Com invested in 0.06% or 11,626 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). National Pension Ser accumulated 0.29% or 634,026 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.63 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,645 shares to 33,403 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 209,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,200 shares. Parsec Fin Management has 21,037 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 14,692 were accumulated by Mitchell Capital Management. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 209,865 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 8,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 965,757 shares. Old Republic Int has invested 1.53% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tcw Inc holds 0.01% or 13,354 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 354,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 142,486 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.49% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The New York-based Braun Stacey Associates Inc has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,950 shares to 13,203 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 158,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

