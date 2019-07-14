Caterpillar (CAT) Stake Upped by Eastern Bank; Somerset Capital Management Llp Cut Femsa (FMX) Position by $1.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,283 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 99,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 219,421 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 548,593 shares to 74,446 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLK) by 7,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 36.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.25 per share. FMX’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 30.44 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.