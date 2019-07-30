Caterpillar (CAT) Stake Held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake by $21.31 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 25,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.25 million, up from 131,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 2.63M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1678.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 173,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 10,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 389,839 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 273,937 shares. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,874 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 4,496 shares. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 288,819 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 89,105 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,696 shares. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 20,329 shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,740 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 523,615 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 642,606 are held by Raymond James And Associates. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0.13% or 4.58 million shares. Trust Comm Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 6,138 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Regent Investment Mngmt invested in 2,475 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 10,235 shares to 48,741 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Chefs Warehouse Ho (NASDAQ:CHEF).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Caterpillar Looks Set To Report Strong Q2 Performance Across Segments – Forbes” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Caterpillar Stock Set for Another Post-Earnings Drop – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,567 shares to 473,348 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,720 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.