Caterpillar (CAT) Stake Has Raised by Luminus Management Llc; Levin Capital Strategies LP Boosted Its Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by $2.45 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 17,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 302,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.97M, up from 284,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.99. About 1.06M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table)

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 59,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 122,638 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 63,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 144,652 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN GROUP TCL.AX – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 1 TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A25; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q Rev $501.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Martingale Asset Lp has 0.22% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 495,760 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 27,672 shares. Teton Advisors stated it has 16,000 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,585 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 9,820 are held by National Asset Mgmt Inc. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 25,491 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,281 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd accumulated 6,588 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 993,007 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 47.38M shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 200 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited invested in 463,677 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd invested in 0.04% or 12,356 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,305 shares to 381,058 shares, valued at $22.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,433 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 56,818 shares to 167,946 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 96,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,700 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,400 were reported by Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc. Citigroup stated it has 359,863 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 16,010 are owned by Altfest L J &. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% or 150,594 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 1,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 21,568 shares. 117 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 146,259 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Oh has invested 0.45% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 48,145 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 185,843 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Woodstock holds 0.14% or 5,603 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 28,845 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment owns 42,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

