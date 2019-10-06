Caterpillar (CAT) Stake Has Boosted by Jacobs & Co; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Held by Lakeview Capital Partners Llc

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 33,185 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52 million, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,575 shares to 22,645 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,595 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Lc owns 4,564 shares. Hills Natl Bank & Tru stated it has 2,090 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,763 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). S R Schill Assoc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 5,649 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 3,869 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bell Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 1,627 shares. Grimes stated it has 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hbk Investments Lp accumulated 3,001 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 2,749 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pension Ser invested in 634,026 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sei reported 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The New York-based Klingenstein Fields & Lc has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & reported 20,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.19% or 17,724 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 2.20 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 1,984 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0.54% or 427,799 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt has 218,456 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Trust stated it has 11,850 shares. Clark Management Incorporated accumulated 1.12% or 1.17 million shares. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 297,366 shares. 479 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Llc. Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated invested 1.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). One Capital Management Llc holds 15,260 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 458,391 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cap Invsts reported 400,000 shares.