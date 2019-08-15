Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined While Nikko Asset Management Americas Upped Position by $1.18 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Valuation Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted by $1.24 Million Its Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Blackrock (BLK) by 162.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 4,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 1,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Blackrock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $13.96 during the last trading session, reaching $411.37. About 699,223 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – CO, KYRIBA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO LEVERAGE BOTH FIRMS’ TECHNOLOGIES TO “SIMPLIFY” CLIENTS’ CASH MANAGEMENT PROCESSES; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Manage Carleton Endowment (Correct); 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock: Cash Management AUM Increased 1% From Prior Qtr to $454.8 Billion; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF EIGHT BLACKROCK CLOSED-END FUNDS; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wades into corporate governance conundrum; 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 56,249 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 5.38 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 5,932 were reported by Everett Harris Ca. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has 2,706 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cambridge Tru has invested 1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Bartlett Lc has 1.28% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Haverford Company owns 293,110 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Limited Ca has 6,360 shares. Commerce Bancshares owns 62,048 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. The California-based Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Com holds 1,920 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 2.25 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Tributary Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,333 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 15,025 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Should Have Done Much Better In Q2 Compared To The Unusually Slow Q1 – Forbes” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Co holds 0% or 135 shares. Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 300,830 shares. Counsel Inc reported 10,170 shares stake. Asset Mngmt has 8,805 shares. Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 2,017 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Company has 1.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,702 shares. Illinois-based Monetta Svcs Inc has invested 0.98% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Eaton Vance Management reported 1.07M shares. Covington Capital holds 0.02% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York holds 0.2% or 10,075 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.74% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). King Luther Corporation has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Orleans Mgmt Corporation La reported 0.39% stake. Violich Cap Management, California-based fund reported 2,300 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 16,708 shares to 117,973 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 163,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,259 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).