Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder Hl Financial Services Has Upped Its Position by $927,450 as Valuation Declined; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Mak Capital One Decreased Its Holding

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 19,038 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 85,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 78,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 1.22 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Etf (XLK) by 7,039 shares to 61,660 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,069 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 28,628 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 0.37% stake. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Gp Limited Liability reported 3.68% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 11,100 shares. Moreover, Mairs Power Inc has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% or 1,898 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 86,531 shares. Aperio Limited Com invested in 389,839 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 353,384 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,100 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company holds 11,871 shares. Benin Management accumulated 3,681 shares. Country Bankshares holds 1.02% or 168,669 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 920,618 shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 27,229 shares. Fire Grp Incorporated holds 125,687 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 263,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 13,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares holds 0% or 28 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 59,425 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 45,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,949 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 29,386 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 199,992 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 22,505 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. 11,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $270,490.

