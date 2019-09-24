Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.68 Million; Visa (V) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.04 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 375.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 6,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,608 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 6.67 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 12,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 73,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, down from 85,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 3.09M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 518,779 shares to 5.18 million shares, valued at $278.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cgi Inc by 599,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma reported 28.15 million shares stake. Suncoast Equity Management owns 238,479 shares for 8.48% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Provident Trust Company reported 11.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sit Associate has invested 0.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Swiss Bank accumulated 6.42 million shares or 1.2% of the stock. Polen Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 9.54M shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Company reported 31,850 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Management has 0.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Stillwater Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 5.64% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 131,571 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 2,550 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 1.92% or 78.66M shares. Force Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 8.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 17,236 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.90 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 343 shares to 2,999 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).