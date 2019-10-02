Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 193.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 66,368 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $121.44. About 868,298 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 2,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1717.04. About 751,534 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Bancshares holds 0.23% or 1,835 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 39,071 shares. Lvw Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 5,949 shares. Regions reported 87,973 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc reported 0.97% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,991 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Republic International Corporation has 0.91% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Staley Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aurora Invest Counsel owns 18,642 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 311,287 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Reilly Finance Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 1,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sanders Lc has 6.24M shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) by 11,336 shares to 4,710 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tech Select (XLK) by 178,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,281 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

