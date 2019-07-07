Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $39.23 Million

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.94 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.56 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 41 selling transactions for $35.98 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149 worth of stock. Harris Parker also sold $941,979 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Shares for $16,944 were sold by Roos John Victor. Weaver Amy E had sold 456 shares worth $68,011. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $124,269 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 9.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares to 756,514 shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 22,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Cap stated it has 18,115 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inc reported 0.14% stake. Intact Investment Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,000 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 855,750 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh accumulated 0.69% or 6,938 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Graham Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 160,000 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 43,953 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.47% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Company owns 25,731 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Company Of Vermont has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Middleton And Company Inc Ma owns 2.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 98,825 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0% or 29 shares. Dillon Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,045 shares. Gradient Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 5,690 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,028 shares to 42,458 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,501 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).