Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Cut Holding as Shares Declined; As Wd (WDFC) Share Price Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Stake

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 39,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 42,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 110,305 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 122,870 shares to 310,464 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Oarsman Capital invested in 3,755 shares. Asset Management Grp Inc owns 9,567 shares. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,949 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.16% or 614,492 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,898 shares. Park National Corp Oh invested in 9,071 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 198,337 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 140,757 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.42% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 3,532 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 158,027 shares or 1.66% of the stock. 450 were accumulated by Kings Point. Thomasville Bancorp stated it has 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 268 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.61 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,828 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

