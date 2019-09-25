Caterpillar (CAT) Share Value Declined While Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Boosted Position; Wedbush Securities Has Cut Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $406,080 as Market Value Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 49,473 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55 million, down from 51,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Hootsuite and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Empower Employee Advocacy; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has denied any data breach, saying that no systems were infiltrated and no passwords or sensitive information were hacked; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 19/03/2018 – CT. A.G. JEPSEN INITIATED AN INQUIRY ON FB, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 3.09M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Snap Stock Could Hit $20, but Thereâ€™s a Good Chance It Could Tank, Too – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci (IEFA) by 5,331 shares to 15,029 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (PFF) by 13,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen (NZF).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whetstone Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 5.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 3.74% or 51,062 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 153,775 shares. First Republic has 785,975 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Clark Mgmt Gru has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Snow Mngmt LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,200 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 1.68% or 138,751 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 5.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 220,000 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 172,126 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Group reported 145,464 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Broad Run Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.89% or 106,101 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 4.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 7,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 202,900 shares.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.