Caterpillar (CAT) Position Maintained by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp; Parnassus Investments Lowered American Express Co. (AXP) Position as Share Price Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 44,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 294,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.91M, up from 249,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 3.59 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 471,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.83 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.47M, down from 7.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 2.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Beacon Tocqueville In by 2.28 million shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 24,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,154 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc Pfd Ser A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru LP has 333,115 shares. Scotia invested in 44,975 shares. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has 0.33% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 68,149 shares. Graham Cap Mgmt LP reported 80,000 shares. 7,457 were reported by Savant Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 80,099 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.32% or 19,145 shares. Washington Trust State Bank accumulated 0.13% or 5,796 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 2,067 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Charter Trust holds 1.39% or 85,737 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Management LP holds 215,000 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Llc accumulated 6,949 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.06% or 6,280 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Communications reported 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,395 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank has 8,313 shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Middleton Inc Ma invested in 6,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Drexel Morgan owns 19,071 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus owns 115,737 shares. 36,710 are owned by Highland Limited Liability Company. 12,840 are owned by Wealth Planning Lc. Modera Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 0.26% or 12,805 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Acadian Asset Lc reported 17,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,309 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northstar Incorporated owns 15,376 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 61,827 shares.