Caterpillar (CAT) Position Maintained by Meeder Asset Management Inc; Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $459,306

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 8,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,436 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 50,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 12.72 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Tender Offer Now Scheduled to Expire April 13; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 548.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 2,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,532 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, up from 545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 12.56M shares traded or 190.40% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Markel has 0.63% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 278,000 shares. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bragg Advsrs accumulated 6,933 shares. Moreover, Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co owns 3.40M shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited owns 1,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 19,770 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,907 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 3,116 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.27% or 24,389 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pinnacle Holding Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 19,011 shares. Discovery Capital Management Lc Ct accumulated 423,000 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Counselors holds 0.84% or 145,766 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Heavy Earnings Week Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Snap Rises After Strong Q2 Results; Healthcare Services Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Looks Set To Report Strong Q2 Performance Across Segments – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 51,787 shares to 8,106 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Co Inc/The (NYSE:SAM) by 4,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corp Etf by 18,140 shares to 58,040 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 13,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Corp Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.86M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,233 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca invested in 20,955 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 5,329 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.12% or 265,102 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 20,700 shares. Gladius Lp has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 412,360 were reported by Oak Assoc Oh. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.28% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 107,903 shares. Bamco New York has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 948,100 shares. Everence Management owns 0.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 27,427 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 20,677 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.