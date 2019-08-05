Caterpillar (CAT) Position Has Lifted by Eastern Bank; Holder F&V Capital Management Has Upped Conagra Foods (CAG) Position

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 106,283 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, up from 99,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 3.78M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 2.87 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares by 674,461 shares to 50,801 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 23,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,319 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 400 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Carroll reported 4,509 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Chemical Bank holds 29,001 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 11,221 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 0.02% or 29,120 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.32% or 25,204 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 2,807 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Lc has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 3,038 shares. Benin accumulated 3,681 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corp has 5,225 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc has 16,979 shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,375 shares to 81,223 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,961 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.01% stake. Tiverton Asset Lc invested in 0.03% or 23,675 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 3,903 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd stated it has 1,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fin reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Montana-based First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Parametric Port Limited Liability owns 2.14M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 119,259 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,073 shares. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 5 shares. Bollard Group Inc Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Kentucky-based Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ameriprise Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 22,194 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. The insider Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

