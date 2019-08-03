Caterpillar (CAT) Position Has Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Blb&B Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $899,940

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 7,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,120 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 15,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87M shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 214,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 231,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ww owns 5.71M shares. 9,800 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 4,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Highland Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,517 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc reported 10,800 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 117 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Pillar Pacific Mngmt accumulated 62,775 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 3,715 are owned by Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 448 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 8.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Earnest Partners Llc owns 286 shares. 269,843 are held by Td Asset Management.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 7,813 shares to 7,339 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,468 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,467 shares to 7,873 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 39,223 shares in its portfolio. 1.69 million are held by Calamos Advsrs Lc. Longer Invs reported 3.26% stake. City Trust Com Fl reported 16,380 shares. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma stated it has 30,800 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,543 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dodge Cox holds 1.38% or 31.19 million shares in its portfolio. Asset Inc invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montag A Assocs holds 314,000 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 15.35M shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank holds 0.36% or 45,148 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H Com owns 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 523,211 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

