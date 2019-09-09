Caterpillar (CAT) Position Has Boosted by Nordea Investment Management Ab; Burney Co Has Lifted Its Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Holding by $1.18 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Burney Co increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 193.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 69,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 105,579 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 35,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 421,921 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q OPER REV. $297.6M, EST. $289.0M; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282452 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT212; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Decided to Withdraw Waddell & Reed’s Ratings for Its Own Business Reasons; 23/05/2018 – CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC CKK.V – ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282458 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT 14; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 02/05/2018 – Cristian Măcelaru to Become New Chief Conductor of WDR Sinfonieorchester; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281735 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 523,615 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.94 million, up from 521,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,212 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Montgomery Investment Mgmt accumulated 21,603 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Private Wealth Inc has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.82% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 611,763 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 61,473 shares. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). World invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Schnieders Capital Llc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Van Eck Associate Corp accumulated 430,172 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Llc has invested 1.52% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 11,972 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsr Lc. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Arosa Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 65,000 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.11% or 5,783 shares in its portfolio.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 95,963 shares to 822,230 shares, valued at $26.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy by 153,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,687 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Limited Company reported 9,950 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 37,744 shares. Principal Fincl Inc reported 687,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Continental Advisors Limited has 2.13% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 264,705 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 113,725 shares. American Interest Grp Inc owns 56,757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.09% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 0% or 6,487 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 39,783 shares. Qs Lc holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Enterprise Services reported 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 69,768 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 7,377 shares to 10,478 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,340 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).