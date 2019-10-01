Caterpillar (CAT) Holding Held by Blue Edge Capital Llc; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $3.09 Million as Stock Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 23,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 411,759 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.77 million, down from 435,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $158.62. About 22,936 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,468 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56B, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 417,108 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 136 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $13.85 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 1,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,800 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Inv reported 2,870 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Inc holds 0.34% or 6,815 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & Power has 7,040 shares. First Foundation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 1.33% or 98,778 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,679 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.62 million shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co holds 239,740 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn Incorporated reported 6,619 shares. 2,305 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Company. Charter Communications accumulated 73,357 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 420,180 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 42,581 were accumulated by Logan Capital Management Inc. First Bancorp Sioux Falls reported 3,663 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche downgrades CAT amid ‘growth collapse’ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Stock Still a Buy After Its 18% Surge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 41,498 shares to 803,005 shares, valued at $28.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 99,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: CES Headlines Action-Packed Week – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Buy Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Sale of Personal Care Business Aid Helen of Troy (HELE)? – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cosmetics Industry Outlook: High Demand, Travel Retail Enhance Prospects – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Theguardian.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese tech shares leap up to 500% as Nasdaq-style market launches – The Guardian” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 22,800 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 32,539 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. James Rech has invested 0.3% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.04% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 22,250 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,578 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 6,132 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 631,843 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 279,387 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 47,600 are held by Swiss Retail Bank. 8,177 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Riverhead Management Limited owns 2,737 shares.