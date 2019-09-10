Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Prudential Plc Lowered Its Position by $17.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 7,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 9,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $532.12. About 193,549 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.59M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 4.32 million shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 7,255 shares to 21,509 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) by 8,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.41% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc has 285,312 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 3,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Old Retail Bank In invested in 0.06% or 8,425 shares. Security Natl invested in 0.76% or 17,436 shares. Fundx Limited Liability Company has 8,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 30,322 were reported by Renaissance Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 3.49% or 300,830 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Old Republic holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 112,000 shares. 18,172 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Salem Counselors Inc reported 31,804 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.14 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.