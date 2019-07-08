Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Stake by $342,630 as Share Value Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Rose While Trust Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $21.49 Million

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,064 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.70M, down from 199,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 1.18 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.13M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 111,969 shares stake. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.84% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 41,401 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Weiss Multi holds 28,000 shares. 110,601 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bp Public Llc owns 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 27,000 shares. 5,535 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,205 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd owns 11,935 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot has 36,796 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,143 shares to 34,427 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 24,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.87 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 563,884 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fifth Third National Bank owns 43,792 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 52,016 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 162,525 shares. M&R holds 1,705 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa invested in 56,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg accumulated 0.12% or 1.01 million shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 1.55 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 390,341 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.72 million shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 17,360 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

