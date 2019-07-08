Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Raised Position; Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake in Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) as Valuation Rose

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 570,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 112,897 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 646,690 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Navigating The Fog On Silicon Motion’s Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 28,775 shares to 55,200 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $18.44 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Silicon Motion Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Caterpillar Shares Fell 14.1% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar ups dividend by 20%, raises guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,760 shares to 15,045 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).