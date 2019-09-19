Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake by $547,400 as Market Valuation Declined; As Waters Corp. (WAT) Shares Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lifted by $311,750 Its Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 117,388 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27 million, up from 115,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $228.88. About 135,093 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 4,025 shares as the company's stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 68,765 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 64,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.37. About 1.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,600 shares to 301,460 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 23,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,777 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.